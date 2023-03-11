Vanguard Group Inc. Increases Stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,090,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 116,629 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.70% of Raymond James worth $2,281,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RJF. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in Raymond James by 36.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter worth about $310,000. Principle Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,629,000. Finally, EHP Funds Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 4.0% during the third quarter. EHP Funds Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,496,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Raymond James

In related news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $802,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Raymond James news, insider Jodi Perry sold 6,343 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $712,318.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Paul C. Reilly sold 24,016 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.27, for a total transaction of $2,672,260.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,764,613.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Raymond James Stock Performance

A number of research firms have recently commented on RJF. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $127.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Raymond James from $119.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $148.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Raymond James presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.86.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $94.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $110.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $20.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21 and a beta of 1.05. Raymond James has a 1 year low of $84.86 and a 1 year high of $126.00.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 13.65% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is 23.40%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

See Also

