Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 599 Shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lessened its position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 599 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Sonoco Products were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SON. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 66.8% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the second quarter worth $46,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3,348.6% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 20,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 20,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 138.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sonoco Products

In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $66,793.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,093 shares of Sonoco Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total transaction of $66,793.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest D. Haynes III sold 1,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $110,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,729 shares in the company, valued at $103,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sonoco Products Trading Down 2.1 %

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Sonoco Products from $71.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Sonoco Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sonoco Products presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.83.

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $56.35 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $51.52 and a fifty-two week high of $67.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.02. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 32.53% and a net margin of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 21st. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.53%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Display and Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers, fiber and plastic caulk and adhesive tubes, and aluminum, steel, and peelable membrane easy-open closures for paper and metal cans.

Recommended Stories

