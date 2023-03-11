Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 8,199,123 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 61,437,188 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,199,123 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.11% of eBay worth $2,261,502,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eBay during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in eBay by 102.5% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,361 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its stake in eBay by 301.1% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,500 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in eBay during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
eBay Stock Performance
Shares of EBAY opened at $42.04 on Friday. eBay Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.92 and a 12 month high of $60.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.37.
eBay Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently -41.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
EBAY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on eBay in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on eBay from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark cut their target price on eBay from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on eBay from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.92.
About eBay
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on eBay (EBAY)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.