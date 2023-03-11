Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 5,326 Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,326 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 456,640 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,163,000 after purchasing an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the third quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 40,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 37,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,229,000 after purchasing an additional 6,267 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after purchasing an additional 367,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 265,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,732,000 after buying an additional 57,768 shares during the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on ED. UBS Group increased their price target on Consolidated Edison to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Consolidated Edison from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.25.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED opened at $90.62 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.15. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.10 and a 52-week high of $102.21. The company has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.40, a PEG ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 10.59%. Consolidated Edison’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.38%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.