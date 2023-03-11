Pathstone Family Office LLC Sells 661 Shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lowered its position in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the first quarter worth $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 33.2% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at $54,000. 73.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Price Performance

Shares of LECO stock opened at $166.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $164.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.83. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.17 and a 52-week high of $176.52. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Announces Dividend

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Lincoln Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.25.

Insider Transactions at Lincoln Electric

In related news, CFO Gabriel Bruno sold 2,482 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.15, for a total transaction of $372,672.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,426.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 3.16% of the company’s stock.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

