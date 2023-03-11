Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 9.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,232,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,668,312,000 after purchasing an additional 880,314 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 5.7% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,534,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $947,576,000 after purchasing an additional 300,053 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $22,862,000. WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,911,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,876,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,216,000 after buying an additional 66,267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total transaction of $35,779.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director David S. Johnson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.62, for a total value of $189,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,818,846.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kay W. Mccurdy sold 182 shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.59, for a total value of $35,779.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,112,179.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,933 shares of company stock worth $4,747,098 over the last three months. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $182.76 on Friday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1 year low of $148.24 and a 1 year high of $202.37. The firm has a market cap of $38.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.15, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $191.47 and a 200 day moving average of $187.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJG shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 29th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.86.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

