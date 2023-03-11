Live Oak Bancshares (NASDAQ:LOB) Trading Down 4.3%

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Get Rating) were down 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.77 and last traded at $31.86. Approximately 21,653 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 258,729 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on LOB shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Live Oak Bancshares in a research report on Monday, February 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Live Oak Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.25.

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Down 6.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Live Oak Bancshares ( NASDAQ:LOB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $104.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.56 million. Live Oak Bancshares had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 25.82%. As a group, analysts predict that Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 27th. Live Oak Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.45 per share, for a total transaction of $30,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 167,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,091,757.65. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 26.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Live Oak Bancshares

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 23,969 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 6.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,674 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 3,932 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 97,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,986,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares by 10.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,908 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,267,000 after buying an additional 17,673 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Bancshares

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company, which operates as a national online platform for small business lending. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Fintech, and Other. The Banking segment provides financing services to small businesses nationwide in targeted industries and deposit-related services to small businesses, consumers, and other customers nationwide.

Featured Articles

