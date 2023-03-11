WeWork (NYSE:WE) Trading Down 4.6%

WeWork Inc. (NYSE:WE – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $1.12 and last traded at $1.14. 787,781 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 8,824,217 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of WeWork to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WeWork presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.83.

WeWork Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $682.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of WeWork

WeWork ( NYSE:WE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.34 million. WeWork’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that WeWork Inc. will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 157,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 41,320 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in WeWork by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 113,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 52,774 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WeWork during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Featured Articles

