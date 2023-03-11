KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 880,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,443,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.
KE Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.
About KE
KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.
