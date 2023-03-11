KE (NYSE:BEKE) Stock Price Down 3.7%

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.41 and last traded at $17.54. Approximately 880,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 9,443,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BEKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of KE from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of KE in a research report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.93.

Get KE alerts:

KE Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of -1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.23.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KE

About KE

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BEKE. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of KE by 136.0% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 210,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after purchasing an additional 121,032 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 267.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 54,725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 191,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,363,000 after purchasing an additional 24,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of KE by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,606,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.