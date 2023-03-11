InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Hits New 12-Month High at $75.40

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $75.40 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 103260 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $73.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IDCC. William Blair began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of InterDigital in a research report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InterDigital presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Get InterDigital alerts:

InterDigital Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.96, a quick ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $68.05 and its 200-day moving average is $55.06.

Insider Activity at InterDigital

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $113.93 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,659.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.05, for a total transaction of $55,956.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,475,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,809 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On InterDigital

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 1.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,909 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $967,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,087 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,321 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,852 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of InterDigital by 62.0% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

About InterDigital

(Get Rating)

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for InterDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterDigital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.