Mersana Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRSN) Shares Up 3.4%

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.50 and last traded at $5.47. 99,772 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,130,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.29.

Several research firms have commented on MRSN. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Mersana Therapeutics from $26.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Mersana Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.50.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In related news, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,727.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Brian Deschuytner sold 5,131 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total value of $29,451.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,162.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anna Protopapas sold 17,346 shares of Mersana Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.74, for a total transaction of $99,566.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,727.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,719 shares of company stock worth $164,847 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Opaleye Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics by 47.5% during the 2nd quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,047,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 337,000 shares in the last quarter. Washington University purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mersana Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $371,000. 92.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing antibody drug conjugates that offer clinical benefit for cancer patients with significant unmet need. Its product candidates are Upifitamab Rilsodotin (UpRi), XMT-1536, and XMT-1592. The company was founded by Mikhail Papisov in 2001 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

