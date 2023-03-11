PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. 109,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,478,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %
The stock has a market cap of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.
Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies
About PureCycle Technologies
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PureCycle Technologies (PCT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.