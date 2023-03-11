PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.08 and last traded at $5.13. 109,514 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 1,478,439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.35.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Cowen dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 7.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $794.66 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day moving average of $7.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 7.01 and a current ratio of 7.01.

Institutional Trading of PureCycle Technologies

About PureCycle Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCT. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Advance Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new stake in PureCycle Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

