Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 7.1%

Shares of Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shot up 7.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.08 and last traded at C$0.08. 152,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 228,178 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Jourdan Resources Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$21.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 0.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.08.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

