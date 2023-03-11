Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Shares Down 4%

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc. (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) shares were down 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $32.50 and last traded at $32.50. Approximately 1,577 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 40,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on REPX shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Riley Exploration Permian in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Riley Exploration Permian from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Riley Exploration Permian Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.32.

Riley Exploration Permian Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Riley Exploration Permian

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 24th. Riley Exploration Permian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UNC Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Riley Exploration Permian during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Riley Exploration Permian by 124.1% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 68.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 51.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Riley Exploration Permian

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

