Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) Trading Down 3.9%

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) shares fell 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.66 and last traded at $27.76. 58,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 512,361 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CUBI. Stephens set a $45.00 price target on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.50.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 13.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day moving average is $31.24. The company has a market cap of $722.38 million, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Customers Bancorp ( NYSE:CUBI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $142.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.85 million. Customers Bancorp had a return on equity of 21.40% and a net margin of 24.85%. On average, analysts predict that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 16.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Customers Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.