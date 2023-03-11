Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Trading Down 3.5%

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Rating) traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $64.57 and last traded at $64.97. 63,644 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 567,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $96.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.57.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

Pinnacle Financial Partners Trading Down 3.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.69.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Announces Dividend

Pinnacle Financial Partners ( NASDAQ:PNFP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $401.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.54 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 31.33%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.26%.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle Financial Partners

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Director Joseph C. Galante bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Gregory L. Burns sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,600,476. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph C. Galante acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.26 per share, with a total value of $72,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 22,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,428.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,171 shares of company stock valued at $2,019,695 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Pinnacle Financial Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PNFP. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 12.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at about $101,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 76.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 27,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,569,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,935,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,577,000 after buying an additional 104,706 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

(Get Rating)

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.