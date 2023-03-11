Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Trading 3.5% Higher

Shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.19 and last traded at $19.11. 654,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 6,562,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.47.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. CIBC dropped their price target on Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Cenovus Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $35.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. This is a boost from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Cenovus Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy, Inc is a Canadian-based integrated energy company, which engages in the provision of gas and oil. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Corporate and Eliminations. The Oil Sands segment is involved in the development and production of bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

