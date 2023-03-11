XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 315,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,689,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.
XPO Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About XPO
XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.
