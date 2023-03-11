XPO (NYSE:XPO) Stock Price Up 4.6%

XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) rose 4.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $37.60 and last traded at $36.93. Approximately 315,100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,689,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of XPO from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley cut XPO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

XPO Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On XPO

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XPO. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of XPO by 11.4% during the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 333,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,259,000 after acquiring an additional 34,158 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in XPO in the first quarter valued at $147,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO by 66.8% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of XPO by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,968 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. 89.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through North American Less-Than-Truckload and European Transportation segments. The North American Less-Than-Truckload segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service.

Featured Stories

