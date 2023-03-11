Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) Price Target Cut to $9.00 by Analysts at B. Riley

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by B. Riley from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

TLYS opened at $7.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.45. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.65 and a 52 week high of $10.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $225.59 million, a PE ratio of 22.24 and a beta of 1.77.

Institutional Trading of Tilly’s

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Standard LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $311,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the second quarter worth $357,000. Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 17.5% in the second quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,383,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,714,000 after acquiring an additional 206,498 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Tilly’s by 433.7% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 22,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 18,510 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

