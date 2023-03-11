PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading 3.9% Higher

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) traded up 3.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $79.27 and last traded at $78.83. 3,145,653 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 13,057,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. BNP Paribas raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group cut shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.42.

PayPal Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.79% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, with a total value of $1,985,371.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 110,462.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,136,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,431,000 after acquiring an additional 17,120,572 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,022,333,000. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,133,910 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,220,277,000 after buying an additional 5,794,620 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Further Reading

