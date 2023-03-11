Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 3.5%

Shares of Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) fell 3.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.39 and last traded at $29.77. 35,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 667,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATHM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autohome currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

Autohome Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27 and a beta of 0.18.

Autohome Increases Dividend

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. Autohome had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $274.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.10 million. On average, analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Autohome

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Autohome by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 83,838 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Autohome by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,438 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Autohome by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Autohome by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Autohome by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,885 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

About Autohome

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. The firm provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

