TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 8.1%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCXGet Rating) shares fell 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 11,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 72,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in shares of TDCX in the 4th quarter worth about $169,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,771,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $723,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in TDCX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in TDCX by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 276,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 16,267 shares during the period. 11.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.

