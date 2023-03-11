TDCX (NYSE:TDCX) Shares Down 8.1%

TDCX Inc. (NYSE:TDCX – Get Rating) shares fell 8.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.10 and last traded at $11.10. 11,046 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 72,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.08.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms recently weighed in on TDCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TDCX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $14.10 to $12.10 in a research note on Wednesday. HSBC cut shares of TDCX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday.
TDCX Stock Up 8.0 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 0.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a current ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 6.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TDCX
About TDCX
TDCX Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outsource contact center services for technology and other blue-chip companies in Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Japan, China, Spain, India, Colombia, South Korea, and Romania. It offers digital customer experience solutions, including after-sales service and customer support across various industry verticals, such as travel and hospitality, digital advertising and media, fast-moving consumer goods, technology, financial services, fintech, government and non-governmental organizations, gaming, e-commerce, and education.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TDCX (TDCX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/6 – 3/10
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TDCX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TDCX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.