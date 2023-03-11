Insider Selling: Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW) Major Shareholder Sells $39,664.42 in Stock

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCACW – Get Rating) major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 3,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total value of $39,664.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Newcourt Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NCACW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Newcourt Acquisition Corp has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newcourt Acquisition

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NCACW. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Newcourt Acquisition by 106.8% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 742,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 383,532 shares during the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 95.5% during the first quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 733,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 358,000 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Newcourt Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Newcourt Acquisition by 50.5% during the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 297,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter.

Newcourt Acquisition Company Profile

Newcourt Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Oakland, California.

