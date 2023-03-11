Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Sets New 52-Week High at $93.35

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $93.35 and last traded at $93.15, with a volume of 258961 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $91.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LSCC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Down 2.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 27.09% and a return on equity of 42.26%. The business had revenue of $175.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Glenn O’rourke sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total transaction of $338,653.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 150,073 shares of company stock worth $12,178,201 in the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lattice Semiconductor

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 6,490 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

