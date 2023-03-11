Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Stock Price Up 4.2%

Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) shares rose 4.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $45.60 and last traded at $45.53. Approximately 4,193,573 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 21,006,049 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.70.

SHOP has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Shopify from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shopify from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 7.07, a current ratio of 7.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.42 and a 200 day moving average of $36.78.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 5.62% and a negative net margin of 61.79%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 950.0% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,050 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shopify in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

