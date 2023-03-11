Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) SVP Sells $42,979.05 in Stock

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 745 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.69, for a total transaction of $42,979.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,781.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Enovis Trading Down 2.7 %
NYSE ENOV opened at $53.85 on Friday. Enovis Co. has a 1-year low of $43.88 and a 1-year high of $123.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $59.83 and a 200-day moving average of $54.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.65.
Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.30% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $409.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Enovis Co. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Enovis from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Enovis to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
