AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) Stock Price Down 4%

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Rating) shares fell 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.18 and last traded at $50.18. 1,063 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 70,093 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.29.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on AMSF. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of AMERISAFE in a report on Friday, February 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of AMERISAFE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

AMERISAFE Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $973.14 million, a P/E ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.40 and its 200 day moving average is $52.13.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

AMERISAFE ( NASDAQ:AMSF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.19. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The company had revenue of $79.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.59 million. Equities research analysts predict that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This is a positive change from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio is 43.06%.

Institutional Trading of AMERISAFE

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in AMERISAFE in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 256.7% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of AMERISAFE during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 248.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of AMERISAFE by 20.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 97.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMERISAFE Company Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focuses on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

