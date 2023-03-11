Matthew Lockridge Sells 3,000 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG) Stock

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) insider Matthew Lockridge sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.91, for a total value of $41,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,104,509.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Matthew Lockridge also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

On Wednesday, February 22nd, Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of Westwood Holdings Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10.

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of WHG stock opened at $13.54 on Friday. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $16.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. Westwood Holdings Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -101.69%.

WHG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Westwood Holdings Group in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Westwood Holdings Group

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WHG. UBS Group AG raised its position in Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2,187.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Westwood Holdings Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $536,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. 58.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.