Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) Stock Price Up 4%

Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $138.70 and last traded at $138.10. Approximately 728,862 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 3,676,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $132.77.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VLO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Valero Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $177.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Valero Energy from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Valero Energy from $151.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.38.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.00 and its 200-day moving average is $126.05.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported $8.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.45 by $1.00. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 50.15% and a net margin of 6.54%. The company had revenue of $41.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.47 EPS. Valero Energy’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. This is a boost from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.01%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 33,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,394,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,844 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Valero Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 60,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,253,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Valero Energy

(Get Rating)

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.