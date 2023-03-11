EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC) Trading 4% Higher

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Get Rating) shares rose 4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.62 and last traded at $11.59. Approximately 236,406 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,433,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ENLC. Citigroup raised EnLink Midstream from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

EnLink Midstream Trading Down 1.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.50.

EnLink Midstream Increases Dividend

EnLink Midstream ( NYSE:ENLC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. EnLink Midstream had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. This is a positive change from EnLink Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.57%.

Insider Transactions at EnLink Midstream

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total transaction of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 707,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,308,507.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 210,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,389,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 497,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,657,077.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $2,115,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 707,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,308,507.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 47,883,103 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $588,962,000 after buying an additional 1,569,185 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,168,521 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $149,673,000 after buying an additional 152,844 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after buying an additional 746,457 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnLink Midstream by 63.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,928,608 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $58,893,000 after buying an additional 2,697,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aventail Capital Group LP grew its holdings in shares of EnLink Midstream by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Aventail Capital Group LP now owns 5,445,946 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,985,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,946 shares in the last quarter. 44.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream LLC engages in transmission, processing and marketing of natural gas and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Permian, North Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Corporate. The Permian segment includes natural gas gathering, processing, and transmission activities and crude oil operations in the Midland and Delaware Basins in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico and crude operations in South Texas.

