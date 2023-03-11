Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson Purchases 2,100,000 Shares

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTRGet Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson acquired 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$44,100.00 ($29,597.32).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.12.

Dateline Resources Limited engages in mining and exploration of gold properties in the United States and Fiji. The company holds 100% interests in the Gold Links, Green Mountain, Sacramento, Raymond and Carter mines, and Lucky Strike projects located in Colorado; and the Colosseum Gold Mine situated in San Bernardino County, California.

