Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR) Insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson Purchases 2,100,000 Shares

Dateline Resources Limited (ASX:DTR – Get Rating) insider Anthony (Tony) Ferguson acquired 2,100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$44,100.00 ($29,597.32).
Dateline Resources Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.12.
Dateline Resources Company Profile
