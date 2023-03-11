Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) Trading Up 5%

Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.23. Approximately 124,202 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 843,735 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Genius Sports Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Sports

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. State of Wyoming raised its position in Genius Sports by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 18,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares during the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Genius Sports by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares during the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its position in Genius Sports by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Genius Sports by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 4,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Genius Sports during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

