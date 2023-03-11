Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX) Trading 4.1% Higher

Shares of Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $31.70 and last traded at $29.25. 8,146 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 147,528 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.11.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Genelux in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “speculative buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

Genelux Corporation is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on developing a pipeline of next-generation oncolytic immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. The Company’s most advanced product candidate, Olvi-Vec, is a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus, a stable DNA virus.

