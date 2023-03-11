Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $979,000 Holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,619 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ShockWave Medical were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyOak Wealth LLC bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $283,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 214.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after acquiring an additional 7,413 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 225.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its stake in ShockWave Medical by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 15,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,338,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in ShockWave Medical during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,313,000. Institutional investors own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SWAV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of ShockWave Medical in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of ShockWave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of ShockWave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of ShockWave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ShockWave Medical has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.22.

ShockWave Medical Price Performance

Shares of ShockWave Medical stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 7.25 and a quick ratio of 6.06. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $237.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 0.97. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $320.54.

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The company had revenue of $144.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ShockWave Medical news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.51, for a total value of $754,040.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,181,327.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.29, for a total value of $528,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,796 shares in the company, valued at $669,196.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 65,678 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,643. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ShockWave Medical

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

