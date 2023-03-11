Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 466 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,599 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 281.3% during the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,512,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,869 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 581.7% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 782,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,263,000 after buying an additional 667,656 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 2,583,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,587,000 after purchasing an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 236.4% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 747,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,316,000 after purchasing an additional 525,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 76.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,162,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,885,000 after buying an additional 502,558 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $236.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.47, a PEG ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.47 and a 12-month high of $289.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $258.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $240.12.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 64.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on EL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $224.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.48.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $3,160,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 11,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $3,160,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,955,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jennifer Hyman sold 5,234 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.88, for a total transaction of $1,396,849.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,511 shares of company stock worth $8,943,120. 12.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

