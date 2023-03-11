Pathstone Family Office LLC Buys 906 Shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $419,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter worth $2,332,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.9% during the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 261,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,219,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 19.5% during the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 51,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,947,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 3.9% during the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 94.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MOH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Molina Healthcare from $340.00 to $307.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $358.64.

Insider Buying and Selling at Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total transaction of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Marc Russo sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.17, for a total value of $526,755.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,447,700.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MOH opened at $261.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $249.78 and a 12-month high of $374.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $295.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.66.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Molina Healthcare

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

