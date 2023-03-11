Quantamental Technologies LLC Purchases 980 Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Quantamental Technologies LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,170 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alphatec in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth $66,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Alphatec during the second quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Alphatec by 66.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,621 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total value of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total value of $783,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,601,633 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,101,310.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.59, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 497,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,273,544.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 721,644 shares of company stock worth $970,162,115. Corporate insiders own 33.93% of the company’s stock.

ATEC opened at $14.30 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.73 and a fifty-two week high of $16.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.74, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.73 and a beta of 1.25.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Alphatec from $16.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

