Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 2,754 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,445 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in STERIS by 6.3% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 431,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $71,734,000 after buying an additional 25,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STERIS by 1.0% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 61,070 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of STERIS by 42.0% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,633 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 29.7% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 8,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP raised its position in STERIS by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 9,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,897,000 after buying an additional 1,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STE. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of STERIS from $235.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, STERIS currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.83.

STERIS Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of STE opened at $177.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $159.21 and a 12 month high of $255.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average is $186.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a PE ratio of -612.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a positive return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. STERIS’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -648.25%.

STERIS Profile

(Get Rating)

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.