Quantamental Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 20,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 89.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,716,554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $355,290,000 after purchasing an additional 17,846,522 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 114.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,544,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,677,000 after purchasing an additional 5,095,604 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,990,000. Centersquare Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors in the 1st quarter worth about $16,575,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,243,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177,444 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on SHO. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James cut shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE SHO opened at $9.74 on Friday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.19 and a 1 year high of $12.72. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its portfolio consists of upper upscale hotels located in major convention, resort destination, and urban markets. The company was founded by Robert A.

