American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Acquired by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,163 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,606 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the first quarter worth $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Electric Power in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in American Electric Power during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AEP. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on American Electric Power from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Cfra raised their target price on American Electric Power from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of American Electric Power from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Electric Power from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.73.

Insider Buying and Selling

American Electric Power Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total transaction of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,331 shares in the company, valued at $667,047.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 3,998 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.44, for a total value of $357,581.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,460.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.99, for a total value of $80,435.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,047.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 63,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,723,900 in the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $87.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.41, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.65. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.30 and a fifty-two week high of $105.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. American Electric Power had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is currently 73.61%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation and Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment covers the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.