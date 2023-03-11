Pathstone Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $304.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 184.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.43. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $308.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $284.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The business had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The company’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SEDG. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $344.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $325.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $367.65.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.57, for a total transaction of $1,582,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,024,756.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Featured Articles

