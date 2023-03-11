Lido Advisors LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 28.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $596,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Celanese during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its holdings in Celanese by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on CE. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $111.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Celanese from $139.00 to $131.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Insider Transactions at Celanese

Celanese Price Performance

In other Celanese news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE opened at $109.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $118.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.24. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $161.37.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 19.58%. Celanese’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 11.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 17th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is 16.12%.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.