Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Purchased by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,369 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 6,511 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 13,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the third quarter worth about $35,000. American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 44.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 56.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on UBER shares. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.38.

In other news, insider Tony West sold 4,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $135,594.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 166,973 shares in the company, valued at $5,433,301.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock opened at $31.11 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.90 and a 1 year high of $37.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.29.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.50. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 28.68% and a negative return on equity of 114.18%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 49.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services. It operates through the following segments: Mobility, Delivery and Freight. The Mobility segment refers to products that connect consumers with Mobility Drivers who provide rides in a variety of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis.

