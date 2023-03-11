Quantamental Technologies LLC Takes $201,000 Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.7% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of WEX by 5.1% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the second quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 11,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WEX by 4.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WEX alerts:

WEX Stock Performance

NYSE WEX opened at $180.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $184.31 and its 200-day moving average is $164.31. The firm has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $125.00 and a 12-month high of $204.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insider Activity at WEX

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,501,295.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,634 shares of company stock valued at $5,126,036. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WEX shares. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $157.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $209.09.

About WEX

(Get Rating)

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.