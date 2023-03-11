Pathstone Family Office LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,611 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. PAX Financial Group LLC grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.9% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter worth about $681,000. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 9.8% in the third quarter. Quantum Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 286,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $71,278,000 after buying an additional 25,685 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.4% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,567,000 after buying an additional 4,049 shares during the period. Finally, London Co. of Virginia boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $315.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $335.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.32.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $336.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $334.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.94. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.14%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of less-than-truckload services. The firm offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services. Its services also include container drayage, truckload brokerage, supply chain consulting, and warehousing. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

Recommended Stories

