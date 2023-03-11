Pathstone Family Office LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 153.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 3,555 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $261,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL purchased a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $250,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 17,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total value of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 69,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Price Performance

NYSE ALB opened at $225.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $254.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $264.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $172.78 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Albemarle had a net margin of 36.75% and a return on equity of 37.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 193.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALB shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Albemarle in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Albemarle from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Albemarle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $303.00.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

