Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Position Raised by Pathstone Family Office LLC

Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,413 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AKAM. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 4,398.1% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 432,039 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $51,581,000 after buying an additional 422,434 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,106,855 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $192,419,000 after purchasing an additional 408,535 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $20,770,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,880,191 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $2,134,716,000 after purchasing an additional 254,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,649,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AKAM. Tigress Financial decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $168.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

In other news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $201,532.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 2,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $201,532.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,549.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Adam Karon sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $945,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,925,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 7,145 shares of company stock worth $600,978 and have sold 25,211 shares worth $2,113,162. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $71.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $85.82. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.55 and a 52-week high of $123.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.11. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

