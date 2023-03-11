Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $143,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $21,151,000. Finally, Kize Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $20,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.
Bread Financial Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $34.91 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.
Bread Financial Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.
Bread Financial Company Profile
Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bread Financial (BFH)
- 2 Offshore Drilling Stocks Set to Extract Big Profits
- Three Staples Stocks With Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Investors Trust Consumers to Lift American Outdoor Brands?
- How to Buy High Yielding Dividend Stocks
- Oracle Has Spoken: Shares Fall 5%
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.