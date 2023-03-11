Quantamental Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH)

Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BFH. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $153,464,000. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $143,669,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $32,270,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bread Financial during the third quarter valued at $21,151,000. Finally, Kize Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the third quarter worth about $20,873,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Bread Financial alerts:

Bread Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BFH opened at $34.91 on Friday. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.68) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.67) by $0.99. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Bread Financial had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 5.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Stephens raised Bread Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Bread Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. Its products and services include credit cards, loan financing, processing, and servicing, marketing, data and analytics, and digital offerings. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Columbus, OH.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BFH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bread Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bread Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.