Prelude Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 127.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CHTR. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 267.5% in the third quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $251,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $446,000. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the third quarter worth $1,271,000. 66.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Steven A. Miron acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $384.35 per share, for a total transaction of $960,875.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 9,173 shares in the company, valued at $3,525,642.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 17,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Charter Communications Stock Down 3.9 %

CHTR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Charter Communications to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $580.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $541.00 to $606.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $610.00 to $585.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $486.86.

CHTR opened at $329.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $381.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $367.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $583.72.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $7.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.03 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $13.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.73 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.93 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.31 EPS for the current year.

Charter Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.