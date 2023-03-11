Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 245.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,330 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,796 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 1,492.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the third quarter worth $33,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 38.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Conagra Brands to $40.00 in a report on Monday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.64.

NYSE:CAG opened at $35.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.23. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.06 and a 1 year high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.62%.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

